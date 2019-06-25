Kahimise besieged with raft of charges

WINDHOEK - City of Windhoek (CoW) CEO Robert Kahimise has been served with several charges by the council, ranging from allegedly purchasing a vehicle and using City money without proper authorisation, and claiming subsistence and travelling allowance (S&T) for unauthorised local and international trips.

He also faces a charge of promoting staff without following internal processes.

Kahimise is furthermore accused of approving an erf at Herero Mall, which was declined by council in 2015 while he was not in the employ of CoW.

He also faces charges of bad governance. New Era learnt that Kahimise faces about eight charges which translate into monetary value of N$700 000. These charges follow an investigation carried out by auditors KPMG into Kahimise’s misconduct allegations.

At a meeting last Thursday the city council discussed the Kahimise investigation report and the way forward.

Those rumoured to also face charges are the strategic executive for information and communication technology and the CoW legal adviser.

Kahimise initially told the reporter he was in a meeting and would call back but did not pick up when called again. Kahimise is still doing duty but a hearing is soon to be set for him to answer to the charges.

Chairperson of the CoW management committee Agatha Iyambo Ashilelo confirmed Kahimise was charged and received the charges last week Friday.

Ashilelo told New Era that the council passed a resolution last Thursday for Kahimise to be charged.

Ashilelo wouldn’t comment on the charges claiming she is not allowed as the matter involves the CEO who is the accountable officer of the city. It is expected the charges will be confirmed at a meeting next week.

Chairperson of the CoW council, Mayor Muesee Kazapua said he wasn’t part of the meeting hence he couldn’t confirm it. It is alleged he recused himself from the meeting.

