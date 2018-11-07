Kahimise to approach courts over latest suspension

WINDHOEK – Lawyers of City of Windhoek CEO Robert Kahimise plan to file an urgent application in the Windhoek High Court today to seek relief against their client’s latest suspension by city council.

The City, after special council meeting on Monday evening, suspended Kahimise – just days after his initial suspension was rescinded.

The initial decision to withdrawal the suspension came after Kahimise’s lawyers, Dr Weder, Kauta and Hoveka Inc, threatened to drag council to court over what they said were a myriad of irregularities in suspending the City top executive.

The suspension, which had the blessings of Urban and Rural Development Minister Peya Mushelenga, was withdrawn and, New Era understands, council started over the process of new suspension.

Kahimise found himself in trouble over the manner he secured financial assistance for his studies from the City of Windhoek, allegedly without following due processes.

In a letter to Kahimise, following Monday’s special meeting, the City said Kahimise is suspended in terms of Rule 22 of the conditions of services.

“You are hereby informed that the Council at its special council meeting held on Monday resolved to suspend you from duty with immediate effect as from today, for a period not exceeding three months,” reads the letter.

The letter, signed by City deputy mayor and vice-chairperson of the Council, Teckla Uwanga, also requested Kahimise to deliver all municipal assets in his possession, including his employee card, laptop and office keys to Uwanga with immediate effect.

“You may, however, keep your company allocated cellphone through which you must be reachable should you be needed,” further reads the letter.

The letter also requested Kahimise not to leave the area of Windhoek without the consent of Uwanga.

“You are required to respond to issues as may arise or to present yourself before the investigator, any City official or other stakeholder as may be necessary. In this event, the City representative will contact you,” it reads.

Minister Mushelenga, himself a lawyer by training, last week dismissed assertions that the City of Windhoek misled him into endorsing Kahimise’s suspension.



2018-11-07 09:09:11 1 months ago