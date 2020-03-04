Kahungu confirms extension of Kanime’s contract

City of Windhoek Mayor Fransina Kahungu yesterday confirmed that the city council had agreed to extend the employment contract of the City Police chief Abraham Kanime, a decision she said was taken at an extraordinary council meeting last Thursday.

“What we are working on now is to determine the time frame of how long the contract will be extended, the terms and conditions,” she told New Era yesterday.

Kanime’s contract extension comes weeks after he had formally asked to go on early retirement on 30 April.

Kanime turns 60 on 19 May this year. According to media reports Kanime receives a monthly salary of over N$184 000.

Council minutes seen by New Era a few weeks ago showed that the council recommended that Kanime be appointed for an undetermined period until a suitable candidate to replace him has been found.

This has, however, divided the city’s top brass, as some feel the position should have been advertised immediately when Kanime offered to go on early retirement.

Councillors pushing for the reappointment of Kanime were accused of violating the municipal police service regulations, which suggest a City Police head must be appointed in consultation with the Inspector-General of the Namibian Police and on the recommendation of the municipal CEO.

New Era understands that a recommendation for his successor was made. According to minutes of council documents, some councillors feel Kanime should be retained on the basis that he was on a prolonged suspension which impacted the completion of crucial tasks.

“The notice of termination of the employment contract as tendered by City Police head Abraham Kanime must be noted; that the importance of the position held by Kanime to the safety and security of residents of Windhoek and to the overall delivery of service also be noted; that it be noted the time period Mr A K Kanime spent on suspension had a negative impact on the completion of many crucial tasks, including the succession plan,” the council minutes read.

- ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

2020-03-04 07:18:23 | 1 days ago