Kamary Mupupa to represent Namibia at Miss University Africa

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Namibia is once again taking part in Miss University Africa and 22-year-old runway model, paralegal graduate, law student, makeup artist, hairdresser, Youtuber and an accessories designer Kamary Mupupa will be representing the country this year from the 1-15 November in Nigeria.

Miss University Africa is an annual non-bikini pageant international organised by Visions, Innovations and Concepts to celebrate beauty with brains.

In an interview with Entertainment Now! Mupupa described herself as a jack of all trades said she started modelling at a very young age even though she started taking her talent seriously when she joined pro model Africa modeling agency in 2017.

According to her, modeling is not only about beauty and wearing a crown but one will be tasked with an ambassadorial duty hence a participant should know more about the industry, the city and general current affairs.

Recalling some of her greatest achievements, Mupupa said she has worked alongside some of the biggest brands in Namibia and also the fact that she will be representing her country on an international stage is a major achievement.

“I haven’t been doing beauty pageants much, I have been doing more of runway to be specific high fashion ever since I started modeling, so I have only worn one crown,” she explained, adding that she feels honoured and proud to be representing her country.

She said, “I am very overwhelmed by joy and excitement and I cannot wait to raise my country’s flag high.”

Mupupa believes that Namibia’s modeling industry is still growing but the best thing to do would be to send the models to take part in international pageants often.

“I would need all the support from my fellow Namibians to make it to the top 10 by liking my picture on Miss University Africa on both Instagram and Facebook,” she is urging the nation to support her.

Mupupa encourages aspiring models to believe in themselves and never hold back.

“If you want to do something, go for it,” she said.

2019-09-06 10:15:27 16 hours ago