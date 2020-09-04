Kandjii to go on trial for assault

Katutura Central constituency councillor and parliamentarian Ambrosius Kandjii will go on trial on a yet to be determined date for allegedly assaulting a woman and pointing a firearm at her earlier this year.

The prosecutor general decided to prosecute the 49-year-old Kandjii on charges ranging from malicious damage to property, common assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

The lawmaker was informed of the decision to be tried yesterday when he made an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court before magistrate Davy Kambinda. The court postponed his case to 11 September for fixing of a trial date. His bail of N$3 000 was extended.

The charges that Kandjii will be standing trial for derive from an incident that took place on 24 April at his residence in Katutura.

It is alleged that the 31-year-old female went to Kandjii’s house to seek for his assistance to be registered for the emergency income grant (EIG) after her first application was rejected for being a taxpayer previously.

However, she is no longer employed.

The EIG is a once-off N$750 provision by the government to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on the less fortunate.

However, an argument broke out which allegedly resulted in Kandjii punching the woman in the face and later pointing a gun at her.

Kandjii will also be prosecuted for another assault incident that took place on the same date. It is alleged that he maliciously caused damage to the car bonnet and windscreen of a 26-year-old man who was in the company of the woman.

He is further alleged to have assaulted him as well.

Katuu Kaura represented Kandjii during his court appearance.

