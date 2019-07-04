Kandorozu calls for better remuneration of jockeys... as FNB sponsors N$600 000 to Okahatjipara July Handicap

WINDHOEK – Okakarara Constituency Councillor Vetaruhe Kandorozu yesterday expressed serious concerns about the remuneration of racing horse riders, who are many a time rewarded with as little as N$300 when they win a race.

Kandorozu was speaking at a press conference in the capital yesterday, where First National Bank (FNB) Namibia handed over a three-year sponsorship of N$600 000 to the Okahatjipara July Handicap Horse Racing competition, which is held under the patronage of the Professor Supporters Club (PSC).

N$200 000 from the sponsorship will be used for this year’s competition and the remaining N$400 000 will be used over the next two years.

The young and vibrant councillor said that with the ever increasing magnitude of horse races countrywide, coupled with serious investments such as yesterday’s sponsorship by FNB, it is high time horse owners and race organisers start rewarding jockeys handsomely for their hard work and input, which ultimately leads to a horse winning a race.

‘’It is not a matter of just horses and owners pocketing money after winning a race and then forget about the jockeys. Their lifestyles must be equivalent to those of other athletes because horse racing is also a sport,’’ he stressed.

He further urged that serious advocacy and awareness should be created between the two sectors [horse owners and jockeys] so that they are well aligned and represented to a point were jockeys’ health and insurance are looked after when they get injured on the job.

The councillor concluded by heaping praise on FNB for coming on board and also urged SMEs to make use of platforms such as the Okahatjipara July Handicap Horse Racing competition, saying such competitions continue to attract hundreds of fans and have proven their worth.

Speaking at the same event, FNB’s head of public sector banking, Lesley Puriza, noted they are proud to have come on board as their relationship started already in 2017.

‘’This race is one of the best-attended events in the country attracting thousands of people and is the ultimate test for the horse racing community as it provides an experience like no other. This is an excellent way to associate our brand with the audience interest which also helps to build stature and credibility,’’ he said.

The annual event, which will now be known as the FNB Okahatjipara July Handicap Horse Racing competition, will take place on the outskirts of Okondjatu settlement in the Otjozondjupa Region on July27, where various horses from different stables will contest in 18 races.

Clubs countrywide and in neighbouring countries have been urged to register for the competition, and Nambred horses will be charged an entry fee of N$250 each, while thoroughbred horses will be charged N$300. VIP tickets will be N$200, and N$50 for normal tickets and kids will pay N$20.00 while car parking slots will cost N$20 per vehicle.

