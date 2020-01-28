Kandorozu, Jahanika to be hauled before Nudo DC Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – The National Unity Democratic Organisation’s (Nudo) top leadership last weekend opted to shelve plans to suspend its long-serving Okakarara constituency councillor Vetaruhe Kandorozu and former secretary general Meundju Jahanika from the party.

Kandorozu and Jahanika stand accused of having campaigned against the party during last year’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Nudo Secretary General Josef Kauandenge told New Era this week they received legal advice not to suspend the two leaders but to rather haul them before a disciplinary hearing.

“We resolved that after an in-depth investigation carried by the party, there are strong grounds and evidence to formulate charges against Kandorozu and Jahanika,” Kauandenge said.

“The two will soon be formerly charged to appear before the party disciplinary committee (DC) during this coming month in order for them to answer to charges. This will allow those brought before the DC to be afforded an opportunity to defend themselves.” Also, he said, the weekend meeting resolved to give notice of disciplinary hearings to Nudo council members Veneruru Korumbo, Mbamanovandu Tuamunika, as well as ordinary member Venjona Katjimune, who were suspended last December.

“We resolved that the three must receive notice of their pending disciplinary hearing and that they must be brought before a disciplinary hearing to answer to various charges during the course of February 2020,” he said.

Kauandenge further said the meeting also resolved to hold the long-awaited national council meeting on the 25 April this year.

“We resolve that a notice to this effect must be send as soon as practically possible to all regional and constituency coordinators,” he said.

Kauandenge late last month gave Kandorozu and Jahanika 14 days to explain themselves as to why they should not be dragged before a disciplinary hearing for bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

“We herewith inform you that we demand an explanation from you as to why we should not invoke disciplinary actions against you on allegations in relation to sabotage and bringing the name of the party into disrepute,” read the letter dated 13 December, seen by New Era.

Speaking to New Era late last year, both Kandorozu and Jahanika acknowledged receiving the letters but dismissed the accusations against them.

Caption

Under fire… Nudo leader Vetaruhe Kandorozu.

2020-01-28 08:34:56 | 1 days ago