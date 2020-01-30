Kapenda cautions against crossing floodplains at night Nuusita Ashipala Front Page News Oshana

×

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA - The councillor of Okaku constituency Gerson Hannu Kapenda has cautioned his residents against crossing floodplains at night, especially after having consumed alcohol.

He further advised his people to cross water in groups rather than alone to avoid fatalities.

“The water is flowing through the constituency and you will find that some areas will have no water in the morning, but will have water later that day, hence we appeal to our people to be cautious at all times,” advised Kapenda.

In the same vein, the councillor also appealed to people not to consume alcohol or do so reasonably and to ensure that they return home early.

The councillor’s call comes after a drowning incident was reported in the constituency on Tuesday.

The mentally ill Joel Iita (38) is reported to have drowned at Ongungila village.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Monday but his body was only discovered the following morning.

According to the police spokesperson, Warrant Frieda Shikole, Iita allegedly drowned in a floodplain at Olushika in the same constituency whilst attempting to cross.

His next of kin has been informed.

Another drowning incident in the Oshana region was reported at Ombonde village in the Ompundja constituency where Stefanus Stefanus (24) allegedly drowned on his way from the cuca shops.

Stefanus is alleged to have drowned on Tuesday afternoon near his mother’s house.

His next of kin has been informed.

Equally, the councillor also warned against leaving children unattended.

He said children are vulnerable to drowning outside and inside their homes in unclosed containers, thus he appeals to parents to ensure that children are supervised all the time.

The councillor said his office has previously received reports of children left at home alone without food while their parents or guardians are at cuca shops.

Kapenda said he is also informed of the younger boys engaging in swimming competitions in earth dams.

“It is dangerous and should not be allowed to happen,” said Kapenda.

2020-01-30 07:31:24 | 3 days ago