Kasi Vibe Festival Vol 5 hunting for exhibitors

Windhoek- Applications for Kasi Vibe Volume 5 are now open. The deadline for applications is January 15.

Potential exhibitors can apply via the website - www.kasivibenamibia.com. The event will to take place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on March 1-3 this year.

Kasi Vibe committee is inviting young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18-35 to apply for stalls. Youths in fields of plumbing, welding, hairdressing, manufacturers, service provision and sale of products are advised to apply to enhance their opportunity in business.

“We are also giving away 10 free stalls away to innovative Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)! All they need to do is write to Kasi Vibe organisers about their businesses proposal and why they deserved the free stall,” says Salmi Shigwedha, one of the organisers.

Shigwedha adds that Kasi Vibe Namibia has so many ideas and events instore for 2019, for entrepreneurs to foster and promote a lifelong interest of business and entrepreneurship, not only as profit generating activities, but also as a means of creating multiple economic hubs and building sustainable communities.

Kasi Vibe aims to create a platform for the community with the objective to bring out young entrepreneurs and SMEs to come and display their innovative ideas through product sales and marketing.

Kasi Vibe Festival is a platform to exhibit entrepreneurship, innovation, youth empowerment, brand building and connecting different people from all walks of life.

The platform therefore assists participants to build their brands while empowering the youth in the process.

Kasi Vibe Festival focal area includes arts, fashion and food. One of the key objectives of Kasi Vibe is to raise awareness on the importance of entrepreneurship and business.

2019-01-11 11:27:26 1 days ago