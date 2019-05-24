Kasi Vibe Vol 6 promises to be bigger and better

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - Preparations for the second edition of the Kasi Vibe Festival Volume 6 for this year are underway and the organising committee has promised the event will be bigger and improved.

The festival will be held at the Sam Nujoma Stadium next weekend, starting on Friday.

“For the sixth volume, we are bringing you an even bigger and better experience with an expanded venue, which will have three entrances. We have upped the game; security will be very tight and we will be working together with the Namibian Police [Force] and the City Police,” said event organiser, Salmi Shigwedha.

“The Kasi Vibe Festival remains a platform of choice for upcoming entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs (small and medium enterprises) thus giving us the drive and utmost determination to pursue forth,” said Shigwedha.

She assured that at this Kasi Vibe edition, spectators and festival-goers can expect to be mind-blown, as young people from all walks of life will be brought togetherto showcase their products and services.

“Earlier this year, we hosted the fifth volume of the Kasi Vibe Festival, which was a great success. Kasi Vibe Festival echoes its commitment to nurture and develop a platform for community members to engage in business while promoting awareness about the importance of entrepreneurship and business development,” expounded Shigwedha.

She said at each edition, 10 stalls are given away at no cost to innovative SMEs.

She affirmed that Kasi Vibe will continuously foster and promote a lifelong interest of business and entrepreneurship not only as profit-generating activities but also as a means of creating multiple economic hubs and building sustainable communities.

“The festival remains devoted to the development, capacity-building, and growth of small and medium-sized enterprises and shall continue making valuable contributions in the community towards the realisation of Vision 2030,” reaffirmed Shigwedha.

The festival’s growth has attracted attention countrywide.



