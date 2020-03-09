Katima border post receives new office Staff Reporter National Zambezi

Marythar Shimwe

KATIMA MULILO – Katima Mulilo Border Post has received a new office container from Van Der Walt Transport. The new office will go a long way to decongest clearing commercial tracks entering and leaving the country. The customised container office has a fitted air-con, computers and it is fully furnished.

The Katima Mulilo border post is formerly known as Wenela Border Post. Andre Van Der Walt from Van Der Walt Transport, a bulk haulage and logistics company, donated the office container at the occasion, graced by the governor of Zambezi region, Lawrence Sampofu.

“Since 2015, the border has seen an increase in the flow of commercial cargo, private vehicles and travellers. The upsurge can be seen on the road between Katima Mulilo up to the border post, and extended into the Zambian border post,” said Sampofu.

The delays in clearance of commercial vehicles could bring negative social and economic results such as prostitution, drug trade and abuse, and commercial trucks might find alternative routes. I order to avoid the delays, said the governor.

“We wanted to help with the congestion, which is a result of delays in the clearance of trucks. That’s why we thought of giving a helping hand as a stakeholder,” said Antoinette Van Der Walt of Van Der Walt Transport.

Willbroad Poniso, deputy director of Customs and Exercise in the northeast region, said the donation came at the right time because the Walvis Bay harbour has been deepened and inaugurated to increase cargo volume, which would increase cargo for the Katima Mulilo border post.

“I, therefore, thank Van Der Walt Transport and Bulk Haulage Logistics for the donation of the office, as well as transportation from Walvis Bay. The donation will bring less congestion at Katima Mulilo border post,” stated Poniso.

*Marythar Shimwe is an information officer at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) regional office stationed in Zambezi region.

2020-03-09 07:03:58 | 10 hours ago