Katjaerua assumes the helm of the bankers association

The board of directors of the Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) has confirmed the appointment of Brian Katjaerua as the organisation’s new CEO on a five-year term, effective 1 August 2020.

Board chairperson Ester Kali congratulated Katjaerua on his appointment, stating that the board was looking forward to BAN and the broader banking industry being the beneficiary of his proven track record and various accolades.

Katjaerua has several years of experience at FirstRand Namibia, having been their group legal advisor/company secretary, heading up First National Bank of Namibia home loans department, and having been their head of regulatory and market conduct. He was recently a consultant at Katjaerua Legal Practitioners and holds a Master’s of Business Administration and LLM degrees from the University of Stellenbosch, another LLM in International Trade from the University of Namibia, and is an admitted legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia.

Before joining FNB in 2006, Katjaerua held the position of senior financial analyst at the Central Bank of Namibia. As acting CEO (Principal Officer) at Outsurance Namibia between 2012 and 2015, he wore dual hats by being the former deputy chairman at FNB for its retirement fund as well. He currently chairs the Roads Authority of Namibia board and serves on various other boards in the financial services space in Namibia.

Katjaerua said he looks forward to this new chapter and assured the public that it’s only in the best interest of BAN’s mandate to lead and guide with its business objectives. “Thank you to the board for entrusting my expertise and may this new chapter in a new time of so much uncertainty be grounded by its objectives to take BAN to greater heights,” he said.

The Bankers Association of Namibia was established in 1997, in accordance with the Banking Institutions Act, as the representative trade association for the commercial banking sector in the country.

BAN acts as a medium for communication with government, the Bank of Namibia as regulator, and other public bodies and authorities, by engaging with them on matters affecting the different activities of banks. Through BAN, members deal with non-competitive issues that are of common interest.

