Katjavivi pays tribute to former Indian president

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi this week expressed his condolences over the death of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee who died on Monday aged 84. Mukherjee was the president of India from 2012 to 2017.

Mukherjee, who was one of India’s most respected leaders across the political spectrum, was laid to rest on Wednesday. “We at the National Assembly of

the Republic of Namibia recall with great pleasure the visit of President Pranab Mukherjee to Namibia in June 2016, when he even addressed Parliament during the course of his stay in the country,” Katjavivi said.

“I also had the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on him during my visit to New Delhi in 2017 and he was very much committed to strengthening the relationship

between our two countries and the excellent relationship that exists between our two parliamentary institutions. We pay homage to this great Indian statesman, having been an eloquent politician and scholar, whose distinguished political carrier spanned over several decades and whose ideals covered trending issues

in the contemporary world, including culture and values, democracy and its institutions, inclusive development, youth, education, research and

innovation.”

2020-09-04 11:07:00 | 19 hours ago