Katjavivi pleased with NUST academic research

George Sanzila

Chancellor of the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Professor Peter Katjavivi is content with the tertiary institution’s relentless efforts to expand its academic research capacity.

Katjavivi, who is also the Speaker of the National Assembly, expressed his satisfaction in a virtual message that he delivered when addressing NUST graduates recently. Due to the current crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, institutions of higher learning in Namibia have either cancelled or postponed their graduation ceremonies.

He observed that the government has continued to allocate significant sums of money to the education sector, hence it was imperative for institutions of higher learning to improve their research capabilities with the sole aim of confronting the challenges facing the country.

“Annually, the government of Namibia allocates the lion’s share of the national budget to the education sector. I have spoken extensively about the need for the university to strengthen its research capacity to confront challenges facing our nation. By sharpening the research skills of students and staff, NUST will compete more favourably on the global scale,” stated Katjavivi.

NUST has established two centres of research, namely, the Biodiversity Research Centre and the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology, both responsible for research related activities pertaining to environmental and biodiversity protection and enhancement of information technology.

Katjavivi was further pleased with the increase in the number of graduates studying beyond under-graduate level, adding that they hold the key to solving the pervasive problem of abject poverty.

“It is pleasing to note that the number of postgraduate outputs from the university is on an upward trajectory. It is my hope that this trend continues, mainly doctoral qualifications across all the six faculties. This is the master key to unlocking the shackles of poverty in our beloved country,” he stated.

*George Sanzila works for the National Assembly in the Division: Research, Information, Publications and Editorial Services.



2020-04-29 10:09:49 | 2 days ago