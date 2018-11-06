Katjavivi signs MoU with KAS

Noreen Sitali

WINDHOEK - Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi last week signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the global chairman of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), Professor Norbert Lammert, at a ceremony in Windhoek.

The MoU underlines the management of a specific technical cooperation between the Namibian Parliament and the German Parliament.

“We are honoured and delighted to partner with KAS, which over the years has become a very reliable partner of our Parliament and continues to do so,” stated Katjavivi at the event.

With its International Programmes Coordination Office (lPCO), KAS announced the continuation of their cooperation within the framework of Parliament to Parliament Engagement, within the parliamentary theme of the year 2018, which is “Fostering and enhancing strategic partnerships to strengthen democracy in the country.”

“We wish the signing of the agreement between these very important institutions will provide good results for both countries and strengthen democracy that already exist in Namibia,” said Lammert who is also the former president of the Bundestag.

Lammert highlighted the importance of functional and efficient democratic institutions as a prerequisite for political stability, economic development, social cohesion and overall trust in democracy, while also pointing out the vital role that parliament plays especially in promoting and implementing the mentioned areas.

* Noreen Sitali is an information officer at the National Assembly.

