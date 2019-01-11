Katjavivi wants Namibians included in sailing college

George Sanzila

WINDHOEK - The Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi has implored the A+ academy, an educational institution in Norway that runs a mobile college, to consider including Namibian learners in their future programmes.

The college that operates from a ship provides academic teaching, as well as personal, social and cultural development to learners for tertiary education while sailing from one destination to another.

The ship was built in 1927 and christened Sørlandet. It is also known as the “Pearl of Norway” and it is one of the world’s oldest fully rigged tall ships. Sørlande arrived on the 2nd of January on her Namibian voyage with 62 people on-board including the sailing crew and teachers accompanied by their grade 11 and 12 learners from various countries. She travelled from Kristiansand in Norway across the Atlantic Ocean to Argentina and then South Africa before arriving in Walvis Bay. At times she heavily relies on wind in order to sail.

Katjavivi who was among the dignitaries that received the mobile sailing college in Walvis Bay recalled Norway’s historical ties with Namibia and its contribution to Namibia’s independence. He added that the relations between the two countries have deepened since post-independence.

“From the 1960s to 1990, a good number of Norwegians joined us in support of our struggle for the freedom and independence of Namibia. In more recent years, Walvis Bay has been twinned with Kristiansand. After Namibia’s independence, we were able to establish diplomatic ties with many countries, including Norway. Norway has particularly assisted Namibia in the development of the fisheries and marine resources sector,” noted Katjavivi.

Seven international teachers led, guided and supported learners of different nationalities. The participating learners had to qualify to be part of the sailing college which is a melting pot of different cultures and knowledge. The ship departed last Sunday to Brazil before it continues its journey to the United States.

*George Sanzila works as Chief Information Officer in the Division, Research, Information, Publications and Editorial Services at the National Assembly.

