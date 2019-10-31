Katutura Expo 2019 opens gates

Collins Limbo

WINDHOEK - The Katutura Annual Expo has already opened its gates to the public at the Katutura Youth Complex in Windhoek, although the official opening is set for today.

The Katutura Expo this year commemorates its ninth year since its inception and the event runs from 29 October to 3 November. Gates are open from 9h00 to 22h00.

This year’s show will showcase some of the achievements of Vision 2030 that are aimed at increasing and accelerating industrial activities which will result in the social upiftment of people’s living standards through the creation of employment in the community. The theme of this year’s event is ‘Connecting minds for a prosperous future.’

Katutura constituency councillor Ambrosius Kandjii said efforts are being made to ensure the programme’s objectives are realized.

‘’We are engaging and trying our best to make sure that the environment is conducive for people to come – this is facilitated by the fact that we are meeting with relevant stakeholders,’’ said the councillor.

The councillor also stressed the need to seek more financial assistance from those who are able to help, given the fact that more needs to be catered for at the expo.

“Our expenses are higher than our budget, financial support is thus required to make this event a success,’’ he said.

“This year’s expo focuses more on the upliftment of the social, economic situation of our people from nothing to something in order to become economically independent through participation from the grassroots to SMEs and the corporate world,’’ stated Kandjii.

The sponsors and organizers of the expo are First National Bank, Standard Bank, Prosperita, the Municipality of Windhoek, the Ministry of Works and Transport, City Police, the Namibian Police and Better Days Foundation. The annual activities at Katutura Expo range from agriculture and livestock shows, to exhibitions by small and medium enterprises, cultural entertainment, kiddies and youth entertainment, musical entertainment and religious/church services.

2019-10-31 07:13:24 | 4 hours ago