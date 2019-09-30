Katutura Fashion Week celebrates Namibian fashion

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - The first-ever Katutura Fashion Week (KFW) which was held in Katutura from September 26 - 28 celebrated Namibian fashion while at the same time recognised and rewarded fashion industry experts who worked tirelessly to bring fashion in the country up to standard.

The first day started with exhibitions at the Katutura Youth Stadium and the next two days were the runway events where designers showed off beautiful works of art and models strutted the catwalk from kiddies to plus size, male and female models.

The event ended off with the KFW Awards held at the National Independence Memorial Museum restaurant. The awards are a platform solely aimed at recognizing and awarding the un-recognized, known but celebrated, or renowned but not awarded.



Founded by Dennis Hendricks, the concept behind Katutura Fashion Week is to dedicate and celebrate all the people in the country that have fought tirelessly and sacrificed their lives for its independence.

The event was born out of the need to showcase the best of Namibia’s designers and give Namibians a better appreciation of fashion.

The annual event was attended by fashionistas and stylists from all over the country promoting Namibian designers and allowed emerging fashion designers through all 14 regions of the country a chance to showcase and receive the necessary exposure, which can help in catapulting them into a bigger market.

Talking to Entertainment Now! KFW public relations officer Jati Indongo said: “The end goal of KFW is to have fashion designers from around the continent wanting to come and showcase in the land of the brave.”

According to Indongo, KFW was created to support and strengthen the design industry in Namibia, give models from all parts of the country a chance to be scouted for greater markets, create and grow models’ portfolios, commissioning of designers to mass-produce their range, create exposure for make-up artists and photographers and much more.

KFW awarded 19 winners, from fashion media house of the year to lifetime achievement award that was given to one of Namibia’s top designers, Cynthia Schimming.

The KFW organisers hope the event becomes the most influential fashion platform in the country, which will happen on an annual basis.

