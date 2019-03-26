Kauanivi, Ekandjo wins Sanlam Coastal Marathon

SWAKOPMUND - Mynhardt Kauanivi and Ndeshimona Ekandjo were the top winners of the second edition of the annual Sanlam Coastal Marathon in Swakopmund on Saturday.

Crossing the finishing line in a few minutes later than he did last year, Kauanivi was the first to break the tape in the 42.2km race, coming in at 02:28:20.18 to claim the gold medal for the second time in a row.

Paulus Ndangi Iiyambo ended 2nd in a time of 02:30:25.56 followed by Frans Hosea in 02:34:36.41. Ekandjo finished 1st in the women’s section, clocking a time of 02:55:30.60 tailed by Alina Armas (02:58:41.05) with South Africa’s Stephanie Smit adrift in 3rd in a time of 03:12:51.95.

With over 700 participants, the Sanlam Coastal Marathon offered four categories namely, 5km fun walk and run, 10km, 21km and the 42.2km marathon.

Both Kauanivi and Ekandjo won prize money of N$15 000 in addition to an all-expenses paid automatic participation in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in September this year.

Sanlam Marketing and Communications Manager Hilaria Graig said she was very impressed with the turnout and happy with the event.

“We had set an expectation of 500 participants in the marathon but we were pleasantly surprised by the high turnout,” said Graig who added that Sanlam will continue to invest in the Coastal Marathon to ensure it gets better each year. The dates for the 2020 Sanlam Coastal Marathon will be announced next month.

