Kautondokwa gets new opponent Maganga, as Ramabolu withdraws 

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s top middleweight boxer Walter “The Executioner” Kautondokwa will now face Tanzanian fighter Jacob Maganga for his non-title comeback fight this month after South African opponent France Ramabolu, who was the initial contender, withdrew from the contest a few days ago.

“All I can say is that the fight with Ramabolu was confirmed and they now informed us that he is not ready and cannot fight Walter anymore. Our conclusion is that Ramabolu and his camp developed cold feet and decided to pull out of the fight, but we are glad to announce a new opponent who is experienced and ready to fight Walter,” said promoter Nestor Tobias.

Kautondokwa will be among the top actors at the “The Legacy Part 2” Boxing Bonanza slated for the Windhoek Country Club on the 20th of this month.

Maganga has a record of 12 wins, 9 losses and 5 draws from 26 fights, while Kautondokwa comes into this fight with only 1 loss from 17 fights.

“I am a bit disappointed that I cannot fight Ramabolu anymore but I am ready for any opponent and looking to return to winning ways again. I am feeling great; the camp has been good so far and we will get the job done come April 20,” said Kautondokwa.

Jeremiah “Low Key” Nakathila will feature in the main bout of “The Legacy Part 2” Boxing Bonanza and tickets are available at Computicket outlets countrywide for N$200 for standard tickets and N$10 000 for VIP tables.



2019-04-09 09:58:02 1 days ago