Kautondokwa gets new opponent Tcheta …to fight next month in Harare

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s top middleweight boxer Walter “The Executioner” Kautondokwa, who was this month scheduled to fight Tanzania’s Jacob Maganga for his non-title comeback fight but had his fight cancelled abruptly after Maganga failed a medical test, got a new opponent and will fight in Harare, Zimbabwe next month.

The former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa middleweight champion has been thrown another lifeline and will now face Malawi’s Simeon Tcheta in a 10-rounder on the 10th of next month in Harare, Zimbabwe. Tcheta holds a record of 12 fights, 9 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw.

“I am happy to have a new fight confirmed so quickly after the last setback. I know so many fans came out to see my return to the ring but it was not to be. Now I am facing Tcheta away from home in Harare next month and my attention and focus is now shifted to this fight,” said Kautondokwa, who boasts a record of 17 wins and one loss.

2019-04-30 09:52:17 12 hours ago