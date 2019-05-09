Kautondokwa leaves for Harare to face Tcheta in redemption fight

WINDHOEK - Namibian middleweight knock-out specialist and former WBO/IBF Africa middleweight champion Walter Kautondokwa yesterday jetted off to neighbouring Zimbabwe, where he is set to square off against Malawi’s Simeon Tcheta in a 10-round non-title bout tomorrow.

The highly-celebrated Namibian pugilist from the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy will be seeking redemption after a 6-month break. He last fought in October last year when his hopes for a world tittle were dashed by America’s Demetrius Andrade.

His anticipated return to the ring last month was brusquely called off when his Tanzanian opponent Jacob Maganga failed a medical test ahead of their bout in the Legacy Fight Boxing Bonanza Part 2.

A confident Kautondokwa ahead of yesterday’s departure said he will be brushing off his defeat against Andrade on Tcheta, saying he is not going to visit Harare, but to shutter the Malawian’s hopes in their 10 round affair.

“I am going there to win and not to visit. The nation should know that I’m coming back victorious. Glory to God for the strength and guidance, and our sponsor MTC for the support at all times,” the man known as The Executioner confidently said.

His coach and manager Nestor Tobias, who also accompanied the boxer to Harare, said that it is just a matter of time before the former champion returns to the international scene, thus stressing on the importance of a victory against Tcheta.

“Walter came from a good fight last year in October and one is only as good as their last fight. To show the world again that he is the same man, we need to get a win and soon we are going to take him to the international scene,” said Tobias.

He added: “Simeon is a young man and he surely want to achieve something in life so a fight against Walter is good for him and a dream come true. But we have been training hard for a win. As we leave, I would like to thank our sponsor MTC for always coming on board and growing Namibian boxing.”

The Malawian opponent boasts an emerging record of 12 fights with nine wins, a draw and two losses. Kautondokwa on the other has an impressive resume of 18 fights with 16 wins coming via knock outs and loss.



2019-05-09 10:41:43 7 hours ago