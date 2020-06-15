Kavango Music Awards postponed to October Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

The long-awaited Kavango Music Awards (Kama), which was supposed to take place this month, has been postponed to October this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The founder and director of the Kama, Isa Saidi, told Entertainment Now! that if the pandemic does not end by the time of the event, they will take further decisions.

This first of its kind event is aimed to recognise the achievements of artists contributing to the music culture in the region.

According to Saidi, there will be a launch on the 27th of this month, to officially announce and parade their sponsors and partners of the categories.

On the same date, the event’s patron as well as official dates of the event will be announced.

“We also wish to reengage our sponsors both current and aspiring as well as monitor the easing of restrictions,” he further explained.

The Rundu launch is planned to take place at Kavango Regional Auditorium in Rundu.

Over 25 nominees including House guru gang, Uno boy, Chokwe queen, and many others will be competing in 13 categories.

“I am urging music lovers to keep on supporting local music, especially the grassroots talent as this is where the elite artists come from,” said the founder.

He is also calling upon all stakeholders and sponsors to come on board and make it the next big event in the music industry.

“ For people who will be attending the launch, they can expect fireworks, though not at the scale that we would have loved but the smaller it is the better as we will be broadcasting live through our media partner, Rapids FM and other social media platforms,” noted Saidi.

Fans are urged to keep on voting for their favourite artists through SMS lines and also to purchase tickets when they are out on the market.

– ashikololo@nepc.com.na

