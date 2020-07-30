Kavango West laments slow ID issuance John Muyamba National Khomas

NKURENKURU – Kavango West regional governor Sirkka Ausiku is displeased with the slow issuance of IDs and birth certificates by officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration Safety and Security in Kavango West.

According to NSA statistics, 67.6% of inhabitants in the region possess birth certificates, 64.1% possess ID cards and the rest are without these important documents.

“We appeal to the ministry to do more concerning the issuing of IDs and birth certificates,” exhorted the regional governor. She made this revelation during her state of the region address (SORA) last week for the period 2019/2020.

The region hopes with the registration of e-births introduced at Nankudu District Hospital and six other health centres, where new-borns are being registered immediately after birth, there will be improvement in the issuance of birth certificates. “As a region, we are still appealing to the ministry to continue with the outreach programs,” she said.

Despite challenges mentioned, she commended the police department for having moved swiftly to heed her call to be established in the region, and they are now visible in the region. Currently, the police are busy with the construction of its regional headquarters in Nkurenkuru and the Nkurenkuru Police Station is already under construction, while the construction of Namasira Police Post has reached the feasibility study stage. “The region would like to appreciate the police department for having established itself fully in the region. For the past seven years, the department managed to construct police stations at Simanya, Ncaute and Bunya village,” noted the Kavango West regional governor.

Further, the police department continues to implement various programs, such as awareness and crime prevention in the region.

