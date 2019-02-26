Kavetuna urges  staff to reduce wastage of resources

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Juliet Kavetuna has urged the health staff and all the other role players in health care provision and services in Namibia, to strengthen the general coordination to avoid duplications and wastage of resources that are diminishing day by day.

Speaking at the second health assembly last week, she said, “We have a tremendous opportunity to transform the future of the country, to strengthen health and economic security, and to deliver on the goals for a new era of sustainable development.”

She noted an assembly of that magnitude not only bring them together but also have a major impact on why they are partners and what they resolve at the end, for the betterment of health in Namibia.

She further reminded the health care providers to provide leadership, coordination and guidance for them to know how to respond to any major outbreaks and other health security emergencies that might occur.

“Strengthen regional and national levels to be prepared, to prevent, to detect and to respond to health needs efficiently, very timely and lastly,” Kavetuna added. Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula who was also the main speaker at the assembly encouraged the human resources staff in the ministry to improve service delivery and for the ministry to realign its staff establishment and make it more responsive to the challenges they face. Shangula added, “The aim is to ensure that the ministry has a staff establishment, which will ensure the correct ratio of health professionals to population.”

Kavetuna said every health care provider must be on the same page in identifying, modifying and implementing existing norms, standards and tools and other innovative mechanisms to ensure success in the mission of providing quality health care to each Namibian.

