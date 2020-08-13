Keetmans police station temporarily closed Steven Klukowski National Karas

KEETMANSHOOP - The Keetmanshoop police station in town has been temporarily closed for 48 hours since Tuesday afternoon following the visit of a positive tested Covid-19 public member at the facility.

According to the //Kharas regional commander, Commissioner David Indongo, the person has been admitted at the Keetmanshoop hospital after presenting symptoms of the coronavirus. “He was tested for Covid-19 and later released whereafter he visited the police station to certify copies,” the regional police head explained. He went on that, whilst at the station, officials from the ministry of health’s surveillance team in Keetmanshoop contacted the person to trace his whereabouts. “It was when he informed the team that he is at the police station that they came there, informed him that his results came out positive and placed him under mandatory isolation,” said Indongo.

The commissioner further explained that his office, as a means of minimising direct contact between customers and officers erected plastic shields at the service counters in the facility to separate persons. “The officers that assisted the positive tested member of the public are in self isolation at the moment and the police station has been furthermore closed for a period of 48 hours for purposes of fumigating the premises,” he said.

Indongo also said officers have been redeployed to the police canteen in town from where policing operations will continue for the time being. “The general public can visit our temporary office when in need of policing services.”

