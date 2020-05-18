Keetmans sports stadium to rise from ashes Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Steven Klukowski

Keetmanshoop Rural constituency councillor Elias Kharuxab says he wants to revive the Krönlein sport stadium back to its golden days of attracting masses of spectators and producing talented sport stars. He said this during the groundbreaking ceremony of the sport field.

“This field laid idle for many years, being vandalised and underutilised, forcing residents to look for sport entertainment elsewhere and even hiring places to participate in sports codes,” Kharuxab explained. The councillor said he has been struggling since 2016 to solicit funds for the renovation of the stadium.

“It was with recent Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds my office received from the //Kharas regional council that we could start with phase one of revamping the community structure,” he said. Kharuxab said the phase would entail, amongst others, repairing boundary walls, planting grass lawns, revamping tennis and netball courts as well as putting up ablution facilities. He also said his office has budgeted N$1.7 million for this initial stage of the project. “Future plans are to approach the business fraternity in the region to come on board, meeting us halfway in terms of financial assistance for the second phase of the project, whereby in turn we will provide them advertisement rights, like putting up billboards advertising their services. It will thus be a win-win situation.”

He also said phase two of the project will make provision for an 800-seat spectator pavilion as well as state-of-the-art swimming pool, amongst others. “Be proud owners of this stadium when completed in September this year, make optimum use of it, take care of and don’t vandalise it,” he said. The total cost of revamping the sports stadium amounts to N$5 million, according to Kharuxab.

2020-05-18 09:01:48 | 3 days ago