KENA to host coaching clinic for coaches, umpires

Maurice Kambukwe

RUNDU – The Kavango East Netball Association (KENA) will on the 21st of this month host a coaching clinic, aimed at educating local aspiring netball coaches and school teachers on basic netball coaching skills and umpiring.

Speaking to New Era Sport, KENA newly-elected chairperson Johannes Hausiku said the two-day coaching clinic takes place from 21 to 22 March at Rundu.

“The coaching clinic will take place within this month, focusing on teaching aspiring coaches and mostly school teachers on basic rules of this specific sport code. We will have two instructors that will be coming from Windhoek, sent by Netball Namibia (NN), to facilitate the entire coaching clinic. The whole idea of this coaching clinic is to properly equip the coaches and eventually get them all graded by NN, which will enable them to umpire at a national level,” explained the chairperson.

Hausiku added that lack of proper coaching knowledge and skills in the region prompted KENA to come up with this initiative to empower aspiring coaches and umpires in that area. He also said they will soon be hosting a mini tournament just a day after hosting the coaching clinic, which will serve as a platform to test the coaches and umpires newly acquired skills and knowledge.

“We are calling everyone who is interested in learning the basic skills and knowledge of netball coaching and umpiring to come in numbers and register for this opportunity. Registrations are N$450 per person,” said Johannes.– mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

2020-03-10 08:35:46 | 8 hours ago