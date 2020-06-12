Kenya will be an asset at Security Council Staff Reporter Front Page News Khomas

In just under a month, Kenya will be on the ballot for one of the five vacant slots reserved for non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

Kenya’s bid follows a resounding endorsement by the African Union in August 2019; a reaffirmation of the trust the AU has in Kenya’s leadership to pursue the continent’s interests in the council.

Following its endorsement as the African Union’s candidate, Kenya has run a campaign based on a ‘Ten Point Agenda’. The agenda focuses on regional and global concerns that the country champions: building bridges; peacekeeping and support operations; regional peace and security; countering terrorism and preventing extremism; women, peace and security; youth empowerment; humanitarian action; justice, human rights and democracy; environment and climate change; and sustainable development goals.

Building bridges

The ‘building bridges’ agenda resonates at the domestic level in deepening our democratic credentials while securing peace during political transitions and elections.

This agenda is also particularly relevant today as the world fights the global Covid-19 pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, the current president of the Organisation of African, the Caribbean and the Pacific States and a member of the Bureau of African Union Heads of State and Government, has been at the forefront engaging world leaders and institutions in proffering solutions for concerted response measures.

Kenya has played a leading role in promoting inclusive and sustainable development in Africa and beyond.

It co-facilitated with Ireland the post-2015 Development Agenda Process, leading to the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In Africa, Kenya is an anchor state and guarantor of regional peace and security. Kenya contributed to the process leading to the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005 between the government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement.

It also played a key role in the Somali peace process and continues to support South Sudan and Somalia in their peace and state-building efforts.

Peace missions

Additionally, Kenya has taken part in peace missions across 40 countries and runs one of the largest peacekeeping training centres on the continent – the International Peace Support Training Centre.

Over the years, Kenya, home to the late Prof Wangari Maathai - the first African woman Nobel Peace laureate – has a long and distinguished tradition in conservation and environmental protection. Kenya hosts the United Nations Environment Programme headquarters.

On humanitarian action, Kenya has demonstrated its commitment to standing for peace by providing a haven for over 600 000 refugees fleeing conflict and instability in Somalia, South Sudan and other parts of Africa.

One of the most significant threats to Kenya’s security has been terrorism and violent extremism.

Apart from counterterrorism measures at the domestic level, Kenya has been an integral part of regional and global efforts to dismantle terrorist networks.

Kenya will vigorously pursue this agenda in the Council. Evidently, Kenya is a global thought leader and a champion for galvanising regional and global consensus on matters of international concern. With this set of credentials, Kenya has a wealth of experience that it would bring to bear as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

* Raychelle Omamo is the Cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

