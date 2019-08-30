KFW launches mobile app

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – The upcoming Katutura Fashion Week (KFW) launched a mobile application over the weekend, which gives its supporters and participants easy access to all the necessary information they might need.

KFW is a local platform with international aspirations, which is aimed at uniting the diverse cultures, ethnicities and traditions of Namibia through the art of fashion and also bringing global fashion to the people.

The mobile app, which was developed by Donald Doeseb in collaboration with the Katutura Fashion Week team, serves many functions such as general information on the KFW event, sponsors, designers, models, exhibitors, the voting platform.

The mobile app also allows users to engage with the KFW team directly by using the contacts provided should they require more information. Speaking at the KFW mobile app launch, Doeseb said, “We live in a digital world and mobile apps are the future. As Namibians, we need to stop waiting for foreigners to bring apps to us.”

Doeseb further explained that statistics show that the average person looks at their mobile device 200 times a day. The KFW mobile app was created to be visible to its users at all times.

The app is unlike the traditional apps that are downloaded from Google Play Store, which fill up much space on the user’s phone storage and might require that another app be uninstalled to create storage space for a new one. The KFW mobile app is a progressive web app, which makes the distribution of this app much faster compared to other apps.

In an interview with Entertainment Now!, the Founder and Director of KFW, Dennis Hendricks, said, “We thought of what we can do to make things easier for all our supporters and its advantage is that the app can go all over without going through the struggle of downloading it on the phone,” he said.

According to Hendricks, the app is readable and easy to access.

He advises participants to familiarise themselves with the app and support the event.

The KFW mobile app allows the users to share a link and once the users click on the link, the app will open. Once the app is open three questions will pop up. The first asks if the user wants notifications to which they should select “allow”. The second question to which the user should also select “allow” and the third that states add on the home screen that the user should select “Yes”.

The app can be used by both iPhone and Android users. The link can be found on the KFW Facebook page. The event is envisioned to become one of the most influential fashion platforms in the country, which will happen on the 26 September till 28 September.

