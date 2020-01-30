//Kharas still battling drought, water scarcity

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – //Kharas Chief Regional Officer Beatus Kasete said the region is still faced with challenges of water scarcity and the prevailing drought situation.

No significant rainfall has been recorded in the region, further worsening the drought situation.

“The implementation of the three drought relief programmes namely food parcels to the vulnerable, free animal fodder and water provision is in full swing in the region,” said Kasete, while addressing staff this week at Keetmanshoop.

According to the CRO, a total of 6 287 households have been identified as beneficiaries for food parcels consisting of tinned food, maize meal and cooking oil. In terms of the provision of free animal fodder, he reported 250 farmers benefitted from the programme until December last year.

“We requested the Office of the Prime Minister to add 100 more identified farmers and are hopeful it will be approved since some other regions indicated that they received enough rain and no longer need the animal fodder,” Kasete added.

On water scarcity, Kasete raised the concern that the fleet of the rural water supply division has become obsolete and this has affected the maintenance of water infrastructures.

“An amount of N$23 million was allocated to the region for improving water supply,” he said. He then explained that 74 water points have been identified for installation, rehabilitation and drilling.

“So far, only four points are completed, but with 13 contractors on sites, we believe that 40 more should be completed by the end of February this year. On a lighter note, Kasete said although his first year in charge of the regional council was not a flawless one, it was filled with many great experiences. He implored staff to work in unison, focus on their work and deliver good service to the people.

“I can proudly say that we operate 80% as a team, the 20% remaining is due to a lack of trust, suspicion and back-biting,” the CRO emphasised.

He further added that people who do not trust others do not trust themselves or their intentions.

“People are suspicious of others’ intentions to such an extent that they will twist a well intended action into a bad one.”

He then argued that the best way to make an impact is to deliver results as per the mandate of any given organisation.

In light of this, he challenged all present, from politicians, management, administrators and staff to be able prove with empirical evidence what their achievements were for the past 12 months.

2020-01-30 07:35:31 | 3 days ago