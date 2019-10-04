//Kharas teachers empowered

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – Teachers from the //Kharas Region underwent a one-day character transformation workshop recently in Lüderitz, aiming to plough knowledge gained back to learners for the betterment of the community.

During his opening address,!Nami#Nus constituency councillor Jan Scholtz described the programme as one designed to “enhance the understanding, care, moral and ethical values in learners for them to develop into well-mannered, socially-behaved and non-bullying individuals.”

He elaborated that studies have proved that such training hold equal benefits for both teachers and learners.

Referring to the evil of gender-based violence, Scholtz raised concern that women and children are living in constant fear more than ever before, dying at the hands of men failing to control their emotions, hence the need to prepare boys at grassroots level to abstain from such ill practices.

“My heart overflows with joy knowing through this programme that a better society will be constructed,” the regional councillor emphasised.

He continued that such a society should ensure that a boy child must have the obligation of caring for his counterparts.

Scholtz said he hoped that the programme would be rolled out to the rest of the region in the shortest time possible, and thanked the Adonai Trust for making the historic, much-needed event a reality.

The trust’s mission statement believes that behaviour in general and attitudes are perpetuated in the community as challenges of forcing one to think differently. It is furthermore focused on winning the minds and hearts of Namibian children to ensure better moral and ethical values.

The trust in addition has a passion and calling to save the Namibian youth and community from moral deterioration.

