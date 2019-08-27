Khomas crowned Skorpion Zinc Cup champions

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- After four days of gruelling action, Khomas Region yesterday saved the best for last when they defeated Omaheke Region 3-0 to be crowned champions of the popular NFA/Skorpion Zinc U/17 Cup in a thrilling final at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in the capital.

Khomas, who played exciting football throughout the youth tournament, booked their spot in the final after beating Oshikoto Region 2-0 in the semi-finals earlier. Meanwhile, Omaheke made their way to the final after overcoming stubborn Zambezi Region 4-2 on penalties following a 1-all stalemate.

In the final, Omaheke faced a highly determined Khomas side, which took control of the match from the onset to eventually emerge victorious via a 3-0 score line to be crowned the 2019 NFA/Skorpion Zinc U/17 Cup champions.

With the victory, the host region also walked away with N$25 000, gold medals and the trophy, while runners-up Omaheke pocketed N$16 000 and silver medals. Third placed and fourth placed Zambezi and Oshikoto regions each took home N$7 500 respectively.

In a post-match interview, a jovial James Britz who is the head coach of Khomas, attributed their victory to the strong and well-functioning youth development programme in Khomas, saying it has been a catalyst in grooming players at youth level.

“It comes a long way, these boys have been playing football in our youth structures a long time now and they know the basics of playing football at this level and at such competitions. Also, after failing to win this tournament last year, we so badly wanted to win it this year and we did it this time around,” said a blissful Britz.

