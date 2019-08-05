Khomas leads pack of new registered voters 

WINDHOEK - Out of the 255 830 new voters registered during the Supplementary Registration of Voters, which ended on Saturday, the Khomas region has the highest number at 55 570.

According to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Chairperson, Notemba Tjipueja, Khomas is followed by Ohangwena with 32 488 new registered voters and Omusati with 22 810.

Omusati is trailed by Oshana with 22 749 new voters while Oshikoto has 19 839 new voters.

Oshikoto is tailed by Erongo with 16 971 new voters whereas Otjozondjupa has 15 168 new voters.

Kavango East has 14 852 new voters followed by //Kharas with 11 217 new voters, tailed by Kunene with 11 195.

Hardap region has the lowest number of new registered voters with 6 955 followed by Omaheke with 7 536, Zambezi with 9 139 and Kavango West with 9 349.

According to Tjipueja, provisional statistics from foreign missions show that 734 new voters registered, with the highest coming from South Africa with 179 new registered voters.

South Africa is trailed by Cuba with 85, the United Kingdom with 67, Zambia with 50, the United States with 41, Germany 29 and Botswana 27 new registered voters.

Senegal has the lowest with only one new registered voter followed by Algeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with only two new registered voters each.

Tjipueja said the commission is consolidating the voter’s registration data in terms of the percentage of voters who have turned 18 since 2015, voters who have changed constituencies and voters applying for duplicate voter’s cards, which will be made available once the process is completed.

She said in terms of the Electoral Act, the provisional voters’ register would be prepared and displayed for inspection and objection at designated venues countrywide, and abroad, between September 2 and 6 this year.

“After conclusion of the objection period, the total number of registered voters recorded during the Supplementary Registration of Voters might change following the ruling by the magistrate,” she said in a media statement.

She added that the total number of registered voters could change after the detection and removal of duplicate records.

The commission has taken note of some of the challenges from the Supplementary Registration of Voters exercise both within the country and abroad for ease of reference, she said.



