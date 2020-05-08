Khomas netball ice league activities... training of umpires, players remain Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Khomas Netball Region (KNR) Public Relation Officer, Isack Hamata says although they have suspended all their league activities for this year, there is a strong possibility they might still go ahead with other activities such as training of umpires and training camps.

On Wednesday, KNR released a statement announcing the cancelation of all planned league activities for 2020, including the much anticipated annual general meeting (AGM) and the regional netball body’s season opening tournament.

The first round of matches were due to start in last month and finish in September later this year, but all scheduled matches had to be scrapped due to the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, which has crippled sport the world over.

He, however, maintained that KNR will still proceed with other planned activities such training of umpires and hosting of training camps for the various teams.

“The normal league season will only resume next year but possibilities of hosting other activities like training of umpires but we will seat and consult the council members on the way forward. We will assess as time goes on and issue new directives after consultation with all concern parties,” explained Hamata.

The renowned sport administrator further said the new season will possibly only resume next year April and run until September.

“We are likely to resume with all our activities next year between the months of April and September. We take netball as a winter sport that’s why we see our activities starting between those months. We will review our decisions with the council, as for now we don’t know how long it will take before Namibia is declared free of Covid-19. We cannot just start sport right after the whole pandemic has ended. We will make those decisions once the whole pandemic is over,” he added. -mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

