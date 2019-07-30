King Elegant a potential future headliner

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – After only a few years in the music industry, King Elegant, real name Wilbard Uushona, has managed to make a name for himself and set the Namibian music industry on fire with unique sounds that make him stand out of the crowd.

Growing up in the dusty streets of Katutura in Windhoek, the 24-year-old singer and songwriter is likely to be the next big thing, proven by his new flavour of music and the love he gets from his fans, including Namibian multi-award winner King Tee Dee, who recently shared King Elegant’s video clip on his social media page with applauds.

The ‘Mamarosa’ hit maker who is signed under the BlvckBoxx Music Label, officially started his music career in 2016, even though he has been passionate about music from a very young age.

Infact, some of King Elegant’s fans are already comparing him to Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid, as their music are similar.

In an interview with Entertainment Now! last week, King Elegant said his music is inspired by his life and that he just added “a little bit of flavour” from Nigerian WizKid and Patoranking. He further explained that he is mostly inspired by his life, namely his triumphs and tribulations.

Raised by his aunt, King Elegant said he has only been supported by his mother in the absence of his father whom he only got to know when he was a teenager.

“My aunt taught me a lot of things such as ethics and basic rules to life, being respectful and humble. I come from a place where not everybody makes it in life, we faced a lot of challenges on the streets of Katutura,” recalled King Elegant, who happily said in the midst of all that has happened, he knew what he wanted and what he had to do to get what he wanted.

King Elegant, who so much believes in what he does, says he badly wants to contribute to the country’s entertainment industry by getting Namibian music internationally.

He has worked with household names such as PDK, Exit, DJ Kboz, Sally, Topcheri, Mr Glo and Tate Buti.

Recalling some of the greatest achievements in his music career, King Elegant said one of his music videos is playing on Trace Africa and it plays almost every second hour.

On the music industry’s growth, King Elegant says the industry is not yet where it is supposed to be but everything takes time. “It is surely growing. The Namibian industry is booming as we speak, with young talents coming out and really giving us sophisticated art,” he remarked.

Regarding event organisers, King Elegant said there is a tendency among event organisers to “look down on local acts so much, it saddens me.”

King Elegant promised his fans a different sound, as he is about to release his first album titled “The Optimist”.

