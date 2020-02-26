King Kauluma San learners receive shoes Staff Reporter National Khomas

Josephina Mwashindange

KING KAULUMA - Ten san learners from the King Kauluma Combined School could not hide their excitement after the special advisor to the Oshikoto regional governor, Erwin Nashikaku, handed over pairs of shoes to them.

The parents and guardians accompanying the learners welcomed the gesture.

“It was during the groundbreaking ceremony of the borehole at the school where I noticed the San learners coming to school bare foot; it touched my heart and I then decided to buy these future leaders pairs of shoes,” said Nashikaku.

Nashikaku further expressed he donated the shoes because everyone must feel included in the Namibian house.

One of the beneficiaries, Johanna Khumalo, a grade 5 learner, applauded the advisor and encouraged her to continue helping others. “I used to feel bad when I see other learners wearing a complete uniform from head to toe; I am very happy and thankful to the advisor for his generous gesture. I am, however, encouraging my fellow learners that an incomplete school uniform should not prevent us from coming to school,” said Khumalo.

Donations of this kind are not new to Nashikaku, who is a firm educationalist and believer in helping the needy Namibian child. In 2017, he donated a heifer to Anna Shitile, one the best grade 10 students from Oshigambo High School in Oshikoto region. Through his guidance, Shitile is now registered as a first-year student at the University of Namibia’s School of Medicine.

The King Kauluma

Combined School was established in 1992.

*Josephina Mwashindange is the acting senior information officer at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Oshikoto region.

