Kinzzo rocks his NAMAs nomination roadshows

Aletta Shikololo



WINDHOEK – Swakopmund-born kwaito artist, Nelumbu Gideon, known by his stage name Kinzzo, is on the road celebrating his recent NAMAs nomination.

With over 10 years in the music industry, the ‘I don’t know where to go’ hitmaker finally scooped four nominations in the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) for the first time, which motivated his roadshows.

“When I got nominated, I received calls from my fans and friends to go [and] perform at their events and I decided to just get on the road and host nomination parties, which are turning out to be a success while showing gratitude to my fans for their support,” said Kinzzo

He says the NAMAs nominations allowed him to show his talent and get the whole nation to know what he is made of.

He said, “The NAMAs are a platform to showcase and reward best talents in the Namibian music industry and I feel honoured to be recognised. I am also proud of myself for putting more effort into my music even though I have been applying for the awards show without success for the past years,” he explained.

Kinzzo has been nominated in the best Damara punch category with his two songs ‘Eendjo’, and ‘Yanangeshefa’ featuring Fimbiko, Best House and Best Duo.

Kinzzo, who has four albums under his belt, is working on his fifth project. He describes himself as a diverse artist who does not stick to one genre because he believes in not limiting himself.

“I produce and sing whatever comes on my mind and in whatever language I want, even though I mostly do kwaito and house music.”

The owner of ‘What Kind Music’ record label has so far performed in Oshakati, Outapi, Okongo and Eenhana in the northern part of the country and said he is still on the road to other towns till 26 August.



2019-08-09 09:15:32 6 hours ago