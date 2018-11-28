KNOW  YOUR STATUS: An open letter to an unfortunate

Rev Jan. A. Scholtz

“I am not interested”

“I don’t care”

“Doesn’t involve me”

“I have antiretroviral to fall back on”

“I am special”

“I will not get HIV/Aids because those things happen to others who are foolish”

So why should I worry?

A simple answer ignorance is not an excuse it’s a responsibility. And it’s each and everyone’s responsibility to know your status.

With number of infections growing daily why do you want to add to the global problem? After all you are committing a crime against humanity. Everyone you infect adds to the problem. As such the problem will never go away it will be with us forever. Thanks to you not knowing your status and acting in ignorance.

Are your aware that this coming 1 December 2018 is World Aids Day? If only you have known your status you might not have added to the misery.

Perhaps is not too late for you to still discover your status.

Reverend Jan. A. Scholtz is a holder of a Diploma in Youth work and Development from the University of Zambia (UNZA). He writes in his personal capacity.

