Kongola compensation scheme costs N$16 million John Muyamba National Khomas

×

RUNDU – The Zambezi Regional Council has started disbursing over N$16 million to residents for a swathe of land at the recently proclaimed settlement of Kongola, which has been designated for development.

“The regional council is mandated to undertake regional development through township establishments. Therefore, with the declaration of Kongola as a settlement, major activities are required, so it’s important for people to move in order to give way for development,” said the Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu in his recent state of the region address.

“Work has already started at the recently declared settlement of Kongola in Zambezi region,” he noted.

According to Sampofu, Lusese and Sangwali are also areas earmarked for development and the regional council has appointed a consultant to start planning these two growth points.

“The other two areas earmarked for development are Sibbinda and Chinchimane,” he said.

“The planning and environmental impact assessments for these two growth points are already completed. The regional council has now appointed a consultant to undertake cadastral surveying services in these areas. All these consultants have commenced with work for which they were appointed,” he added.

The governor also noted that the provision of sewer services at Ngoma is underway.

“The Zambezi Rural Development Centre is located at Masokotwane area. The main objective in the long run is to provide hospitality, appropriate technology and conference services. Phase one is currently underway for the completion of the hall, access roads and parking areas,” Sampofu stated.

Reporting on other development activities in the region, he said the regional council has completed the renovations of four early childhood development centres (ECDs) and is currently busy with the construction of two ECD centres, one each at Lusese and Lizauli.

“The completion of the Zambezi Regional Council head office which is fully operational is another milestone,” said the regional governor.

He said the regional council has made budgetary provision to the tune of N$7 million for the renovation of the legislative hall in Katima Mulilo and the contractor was appointed and is already on site as of May 2020 with the project anticipated for completion by October 2020.

Several projects are also being implemented through different line ministries in the region, while major capital projects include the construction of a magistrates’ court in Katima Mulilo, construction of offices for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, construction of a learning centre at Ngoma, and construction of hostels at Ndoro Memorial and Schuckmannsburg schools respectively. Regarding health infrastructure, the construction of the maternity waiting shelter with the support of the Social Security Commission (SSC) was completed. The region with support from the American Embassy (Centre for Disease Control) also constructed outreach points at Singalamwe, Kwena, Nakabolelwa, Imukusi and Ikumwe. Renovation of the Katima Mulilo mortuary phase one has already been completed while renovations and repairs in the hospital kitchen and of dental equipment have been completed. Construction of the isolation unit with four beds was also done.

2020-08-06 09:10:44 | 8 hours ago