KP Illest releases Energy video ft Ice Prince

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - As promised last week, KP Illest released the music video for Energy, a song featuring Nigerian hip-hop recording artiste and actor, Ice Prince.

The video features appearances from local singer Lioness. Released on YouTube via his channel on Friday, KP Illest says the song is about someone close to heart - and geographical locational not being an obstacle.

“Regardless of where you are, when you have that exceptional person, the energy is special,” he elucidated.

The visuals, shot and directed by Reggie Films, are not extraordinary and out of the world but they are oozing energy in a smooth way.

Hot and steamy scenes are noticeable from the clip with KP Illest and Lioness sharing intimate kisses. Local music lovers are likely to appreciate another dimension the rapper has taken with his career in Energy, as the lyricist is actually singing. Not all rappers in the world can sing.

When asked by Entertainment Now! if he will be singing more in his songs, he was skeptical about it.

“Probably not too many, it depends if people like it,” he said. The song is undeniably going to be the supporters’ favourite.

On how he met the Nigerian collaborator, Illest said he wholeheartedly appreciates two women who made this possible. “I got acquainted with him via Beverly Osu (Big Brother Africa “The Chase” Nigerian contestant) and through Maria Nepembe. I cannot thank them enough, both are magnificent people,” he said.

The rapper highlighted that he has always been a huge fan of Ice Prince and that is why he jumped onto the opportunity for a collabo when it presented itself.

Currently, in the United Kingdom on a music project, KP Illest revealed to Entertainment Now! the song is going to be on his yet to be released album.

“The album will be called Paid In Full and this is more like a follow up of the previous album released last year, Price of Ambition, ” said KP.

“The album is almost done and will be released this year.” Entertainment Now! rates this music video a 6/10 for the great visuals and recommends that artistes go a little overboard when it comes to content. A lot more could have been done in terms of content, which is lacking.

2019-06-03 08:53:45 37 minutes ago