Kuvukiland woman stoned to death Obrien Simasiku National Khomas

OMUTHIYA – Children from Tsumeb’s Kuvukiland informal settlement on Tuesday morning stumbled upon a half-naked and lifeless body of a 25-year-old woman.

The victim was identified as Beauty Narigus. She was allegedly stoned to death, according to the police. One suspect has so far been arrested in connection with the murder.

According to Oshikoto regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua, two blood stained stones were found at the scene. “It is suspected that the deceased was hit with a stone on the left side close to the eye. It is alleged an unknown vehicle picked up the deceased on Monday around 20h00, and only to be discovered dead the next morning. Particulars of the car are still unknown,” said Katjiua. A 24-year-old man also from Kuvukiland was arrested in connection with the murder after clothes with bloodstains were found in his shack.

“The clothes were booked in for exhibit and will be send with other samples for forensic analysis,” she added.

2020-08-13 09:47:35 | 5 hours ago