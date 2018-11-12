Kwata Cricket growing in leaps and bounds

WINDHOEK – The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust has reiterated its commitment towards the development of Kwata Cricket in Namibia with a staggering sponsorship of N$250, 000

Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Foundation CSI manager, says this great softball development programme for Cricket Namibia has been specifically developed for young children.

“We are proudly involved with Kwata Cricket, which encompasses a fast, simplified version of cricket, which includes activities and games informing and encouraging participants on making healthy lifestyle choices.”

The programme was officially launched in 2009 and piloted in Walvis Bay and Swakopmund respectively, but has since moved into other regions in Namibia.

“Currently, the programme is active in six different schools in Windhoek, twenty-three in the north, three in Nkurenkuru and five in Walvis Bay whilst the number of participants has shot up to 8 440.”

Peter Forster, the CEO of Cricket Namibia added that due to the partnership with the FirstRand Foundation, Kwata Cricket could grow and develop.

“Over the past four months we have been able to deploy development officers into the regions, while twenty-six teachers and learners completed the FNB Kwata Cricket course in Walvis Bay. We have also added some new schools and were able to host five FNB Kwata Cricket fun days, which were attended by eight hundred and fifty learners.”

“We believe in this programme because we have already seen the fruits, particularly with the success stories of Ben Shikongo, for example, who has represented the country in 2018 at the Under-19 New Zealand Cricket World Cup, and Arrasta Diergaartd who is currently playing for the national women’s team. We want to thank FirstRand Foundation for their ongoing support,” said Forster.

