Lab results stall murder case

WINDHOEK - Laboratory results in the case of a former primary school teacher, who is accused of stabbing his wife to death, are still outstanding.

Patrick Stanley Geingob is facing a charge of murder and is accused of killing his wife Merentha Geingos in April this year in Windhoek’s Okuryangava.

During his court appearance before magistrate Johannes Shuuveni yesterday in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court, Geingob was informed that the State is still waiting for laboratory results in order to conclude the investigations and for him to tender his preliminary plea.

The court gave a final remand for laboratory results, postponing the case to 6 December.

Geingob was remanded in custody.

The former teacher was arrested in April after he handed himself over to the police.

Police reports at the time indicated that before the horrible incident, the couple were involved in an argument on the night of 13 April.

It is alleged that Geingob arrived home late that night, had an argument with Geingos, which resulted in him stabbing her.

The incident occurred in the couple’s home in Okuryangava, Katutura.

In a post-mortem report that was handed in as part of the evidence in the bail hearing, it is recorded that Geingos was stabbed 12 times.

Two of the injuries that she sustained, the one a stab wound to her abdomen, and the other a deep stab wound to her right thigh, were potentially fatal, it is stated in the report.

In October 2015, Geingob was also arrested for allegedly raping a learner at a local school.

Geingob turned himself to the police upon hearing that he was being investigated in connection with the alleged rape.

He was then arrested but was eventually granted bail.

The case ended up being struck from the court roll because the police investigations were not concluded.



