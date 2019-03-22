Large crowd turns up for corporate challenge relay

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - Five-hundred and twenty-eight participants, comprising 132 teams of four, took part in the Bank Windhoek Corporate Challenge Relay at the Doc Jubber Hockey Fields in Olympia, Windhoek.

Teams from various corporate institutions, including Bank Windhoek and its parent company Capricorn Group, braved the heat on Saturday, 16 March 2019 to finish the 20 kilometre Bank Windhoek Corporate Challenge Relay route.

The charity-based event, which aims to promote and encourage team bonding, a healthy lifestyle and physical fitness or just a nice get-together with friends, saw teams battle it out in an atmosphere of camaraderie as they competed in Walk and Run Categories for Men, Women, Mixed Teams and Veterans.

Farm Windhoek Fitness, who recently hosted the Bank Windhoek Dusk and Dawn Stage Trail Run in Windhoek, won the Men’s Relay Run in a time of 01:38:31.

“Besides the heat, we really enjoyed ourselves today. This is a great initiative,” said Farm Windhoek Fitness Team Captain, Jaco van den Berg.

Second place in the Men’s Relay Category went to fitness and health experts BRG Biokinetics who finished the race in a time of 01:42:01. The Resilience, from Capricorn Group, walked away with the third prize in a time of 01:51:22.

BRG Biokinetics won the Women’s Relay Run in 02:07:53, followed by No Nuts Just Guts from The Namibian who scooped second place in a time of 02:13:12. NetPay Runners from NetPay Solutions finished third in a time 02:25:26.

The men’s relay walk category was won by Capricorn Private Wealth in a time of 03:34:32, while Moonshiners from Bank Windhoek tailed in a time of 03:40:32. Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) won the third place in 03:50:15.

Vicious an Delicious team from Bank Windhoek won the Women’s Relay Walk Category in 03:04:15. Entrepo from Capricorn Group took second place in 03:34:29 followed by Walk As One also from Capricorn Group who finished in 03:39:34.

The mixed category saw Casa De Cambio Forex, claim the 1st and 2nd spots on 03:03:19 and 03:16:52 respectively. The road freight transport and courier company, SBS Trucking secured third place in a time of 03:24:18.

Red Hot Chili Steppers, who included Capricorn Group’s Chairman, Johan Swanepoel and the Group’s Managing Director, Thinus Prinsloo, won the Veterans Mixed Walk Category in 03:34:54. The Mixed Relay Run Category went to Farm Windhoek Fitness Classics in a time of 01:59:09.

With entertainment from Wambüseun and DJ Fish, participants said that apart from the relay, they enjoyed the relaxed social setting as they braaied and chatted in the company of friends, colleagues and family.

“Thank you to each and every participant and everyone who attended the Bank Windhoek Corporate Challenge Relay. The money raised will be donated to various charitable initiatives countrywide.

These initiatives will be identified at a later stage,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

