Late Cheryl Avihe awarded top in her class

WINDHOEK – The legacy of late Cheryl Avihe Ujaha, 9, who was murdered and her body dismembered two months ago, lives on as she was posthumously awarded as top Grade 3 pupil in her class at the school’s recent prize-giving ceremony.

Ujaha was awarded in Afrikaans with 83 percent, English 85 percent and mathematics with 87 percent at Gammams Primary School in Khomasdal last week.

Ujaha has been described as a smart learner by her aunt, Batseba Kaimu-Hengari, who is the principal at the school.

Ujaha, noticeably inspired by her aunt, also wanted to become a teacher. Sadly, the little girl was not around to collect her award as the best learner in the three subjects.

“Her legacy speaks after her death and she will be remembered. She wanted to be a learner representative council (LRC) member and she behaved well to be that,” shared Kaimu-Hengari.

But her family is heartbroken Ujaha was not around to collect her award. “We are not feeling good [as she wasn’t present], including her classmates and class teacher.”

Kaimu-Hengari who received the award on behalf of Ujaha said they will be keeping the certificate temporarily before giving it to her mother. She said they didn’t invite the mother to the ceremony fearing they would open wounds, but her mother was informed.

Ujaha’s mother Sylvia Pekakarua Kaimu told New Era she is really saddened and wished Ujaha was here to receive her certificate. “I will frame it (certificate),” said the mother.

School principal Kaimu-Hengari had earlier shared with the media that Ujaha was a very smart learner who always got diplomas. “She was clever. She was a girl of her own will. She was so determined. I used to go with her to the farm and stay with her and most of the time she would tell me: ‘I am going to work hard and buy my mom a car and buy her a house in town.’”

Her dreams were crashed as her lifeless body was discovered during August in a riverbed near Staanvas in Katutura, two days after she had gone missing from home not far from Clemence Kapuuo Street. Her killer(s) remain at large.

Khomas Regional Police Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas told New Era there are no developments in the case although people are calling in but when the police follow up, it is not accurate information.

Agas appealed to the public to come forward as the N$100 000 reward is still there to anyone with reliable information that would lead to an arrest.

