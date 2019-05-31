Latifah Queen becomes poster girl for Wernhil Park Centre

Strauss Lunyangwe

WINDHOEK – Latifah Queen, a popular female artiste whose real name is Priscilla Swartz, was chosen as the new poster girl for Wernhil Park Shopping Centre for the next two years.

Phase 4 of the park, which is in two sections, is under construction to the tune of N$450 and is set for completion by later this year.

She told Entertainment Now! that she received a call from the Talent Scout, Caillin Basson and was asked whether she would be interested in doing a photo shoot for the new look and feel for Wernhil Park, an offer she gladly accepted.

At first, it was just a photo shoot, but then she received a call back, to do the Pick ‘n Pay Win and Spin Photo shoot and she loved every moment of it. Basson heard they were looking for a face for the new campaign, and she immediately thought of her, related Latifah Queen also known as the Namibian Dessert Queen.

Latifah Queen informed this reporter that it is a lucrative deal for her and that her artistry contributed to bagging this endorsement because her music has made her well known both to the corporate world and to the public.

‘’The fact that I am the founder of the Love Yourself Campaign, which works closely in fighting gender-based violence against all in Namibia as well as promoting self-love in women of size might have to do with this as well,” she related.

Malva Pudding, as she is affectionately known, said that the new campaign will be officially launched in June where she will be promoting the new look of Wernhil Park on all platforms.

The busy artiste performed in South Africa last week at the Heels and Jeans first annual function. She reliably informed this publication that she would be releasing a very personal album this year.

“I’m already working behind the scenes; it will be a very personal album. I know a lot of women will relate to it because it’s going to be Raw,” hinted Latifah Queen.



