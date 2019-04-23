Law firm dedicated to energy takes root

WINDHOEK – Shakwa Nyambe & Co Inc, a specialised energy and natural resources law firm with offices in Windhoek, commenced business on April 1.

Its founder and managing director Shakwa Nyambe says the new specialised law firm advises on the legal and regulatory aspects throughout the process of developing, acquisition, disposal, financing and operation of oil and gas and power assets in the relatively complex energy industry.

Further, it advises on matters related to renewable energy, power, natural resources, environment and climate change, mining and metals, infrastructure (roads, buildings and communication networks), legal and regulatory compliance.

Nyambe says: “This is a fresh model of doing business in Namibia and Africa’s legal services market since we will be the first law firm in Namibia and among a few in Southern Africa solely dedicated to serve clients in the energy sector and related sectors. Our aim is to build legal and advisory capacity in the energy and natural resources sector within Namibia and Africa to curtail the outsourcing for these services beyond Namibia and Africa.”

The law firm’s managing director is a specialised energy lawyer who in addition to a Bachelor of Laws degree holds a postgraduate degree of Masters of Laws in Oil & Gas Law with Professional Skills (LLM) from the University of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom and a Postgraduate Diploma in Drafting and Interpretation of Contracts from the University of Johannesburg.

Shakwa previously worked as a legal counsel at the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, as a chief legal officer at the Ministry of Justice, and as a state advocate at the High Court of Namibia. Nyambe is a member of the Energy Institute and the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN).

He is also the current deputy director for the AIPN’s African Chapter.

