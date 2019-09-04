LEFA and PayToday join forces to offer mobile payment solution

WINDHOEK - LEFA, the on-demand ride-hailing mobile application and the mobile payment solutions provider, PayToday, have joined forces. Clients using LEFA can now use PayToday mobile app to pay for their safe and secure ride.

LEFA connects clients to shuttle and cab drivers in and around Windhoek through a sophisticated yet simple mobile application system and has been doing so since February, 2018. The LEFA transportation app has gone from strength to strength and partnering with PayToday provides passengers with an easy mobile solution to paying for their ride was a natural next step.

The fully automated service of LEFA’s application delivers a seamless safe, convenient, reliable ride. With the PayToday mobile payment app, LEFA drivers can now be paid directly from a smartphone. This eliminates the need for cash, which sometimes stopped people from using the service or drivers not having change.

LEFA and PayToday’s partnership makes not having cash a non-issue. Request your ride, pay for your ride and get to your destination safely. By simply downloading the LEFA and the PayToday apps the client can use both services seamlessly through their smart devices.

According to Melkies Ausiku, Founder and Managing Director of LEFA; “Using LEFA as a safe and convenient way of getting to your destination has really taken off, with more than 2000 people per month using the service and growing. By partnering with PayToday we are able to offer an even better and more customer-friendly technology/mobile phone driven transport experience. Cashless payments are the future across the world and with PayToday as a partner we can now offer it right here in Namibia. Something that we are very proud of.”

“We are excited to partner with fellow local entrepreneur Melkies who shares our passion for technology and innovation. As a pioneer in the mobile payment space in Namibia, this partnership is fully aligned with our vision of making payments easier in every situation.” stated Chris Botha of PayToday Namibia.

The LEFA and PayToday mobile applications can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

