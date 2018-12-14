Lesser accidents recorded this year

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - A total of 3385 road accidents were recorded this year compared to 3729 accidents last year, according to statistics availed by the Namibian Police (Nampol).



The 2017 statistics are from January to December of that year, while the 2018 statistics are from January 1 to December 2.

In 2017, a total of 693 people died in road accidents compared to 492 this year. Additionally, 6562 were injured compared to 5431.

“These notable reduction in road traffic accidents, injuries and fatalities were achieved through the joint efforts of various stakeholders. I would thus like to commend and appreciate all efforts by our stakeholders and encourage them to continue with these noble tasks ceaselessly,” said the Inspector-General of the Namibian Police, Sebastian Haitota Ndeitunga.

The police chief said road safety in Namibia needs an integrated approach, which could bring joint efforts of all stakeholders to collaborate.

He further called on road users to obey traffic rules by maintaining the allowed speed limit, maintaining safe following distance and refraining from drinking alcohol or any intoxicating substance while driving.

Ndeitunga also cautioned drivers resist the urge of overtaking at blind spots and to pull off the road when they are tired to rest before continuing with their journey.

“It is a fact that during this period, our country experiences the highest rate of road traffic accidents, causing serious injuries and deaths to our citizens and visitors alike,” stated Ndeitunga while delivering his festive season safety and crime prevention message on Tuesday.

In addition, Ndeitunga called on the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or road traffic checkpoint.

“Don’t allow criminals to enjoy the Christmas and New Year at your expense rather make sure that they spend Christmas behind bars where they belong,” Ndeitunga pleaded.

